Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $23,875,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

STC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 346,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,990. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

