Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $876.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,596. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $904.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $849.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

