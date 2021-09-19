Dean Investment Associates LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,925,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

