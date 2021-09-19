Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $10.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the highest is $11.19 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $40.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,678,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $210.18 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

