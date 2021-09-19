Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Societe Generale cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.