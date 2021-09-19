Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,031,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

