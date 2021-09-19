Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of Denison Mines worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199,865 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $221,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 102.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.79.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

