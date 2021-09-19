DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 806,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DermTech by 53.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DermTech by 33.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DermTech by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.