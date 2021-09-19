Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Macquarie raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

