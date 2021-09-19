Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.79 ($26.81).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.35 ($20.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.25. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

