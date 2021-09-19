Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 81.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 211,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

