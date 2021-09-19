dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Cap of $20.01 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046874 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,759,678 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

