DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMAC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 263,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,358. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

