Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up to $80.07

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.07, but opened at $83.60. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 29,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

