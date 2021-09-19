DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $51,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 47.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102,367 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 112,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 48,989 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

