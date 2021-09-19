Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

DLR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,365. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

