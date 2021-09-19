Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $231.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00131420 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

