Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.93

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.93 and traded as low as $84.79. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 8,310,853 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

