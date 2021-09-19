Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

