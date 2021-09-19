Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

DSEY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 726,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Diversey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

