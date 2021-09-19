Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

