Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

