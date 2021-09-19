Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Doma has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

