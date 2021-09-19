Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Shares of D opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

