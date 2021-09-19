Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.64 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $8.77 or 0.00018553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $21.49 million and $15.64 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00128135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048209 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

