Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

