DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.28.

DSDVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price for the company.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

