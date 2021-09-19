DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

