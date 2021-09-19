Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,379,808 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,601,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,564. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.