Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.