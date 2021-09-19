Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588,197 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

