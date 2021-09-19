DX (Group) (LON:DX) Trading Up 1.3%

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.15 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.15 ($0.42). Approximately 180,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.01 million and a PE ratio of 53.75.

In other news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

