Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DYNDF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

