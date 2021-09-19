Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 14,265 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

AAL opened at $19.73 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

