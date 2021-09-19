Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 10,143 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $652,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFS opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

