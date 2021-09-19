Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

IEIH stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

