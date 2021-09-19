Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 590 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $864,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $178.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

