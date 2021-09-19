Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.20, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

