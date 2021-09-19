Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 498,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,640. The company has a market capitalization of $820.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

