Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.20. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 476,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,524. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

