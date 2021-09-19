EarnX Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $18,322.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EarnX has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.91 or 0.07100302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.48 or 0.99846972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00867781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,048,124,283,363 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

