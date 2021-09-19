Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

