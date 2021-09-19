easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 794.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,603.98. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.