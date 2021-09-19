Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVM remained flat at $$12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,431. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.