Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVM remained flat at $$12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,431. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

