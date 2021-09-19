Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 122,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

