eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.84 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 128.8% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $303.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00371793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.