EchoLink Hits Market Cap of $904,895.55 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $904,895.55 and $20,508.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00129021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00049220 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

