Ecolab Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

NYSE:ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

