Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDNMY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

